China to monitor arrivals of people, goods for mpox virus

Beijing: China will monitor people and goods entering the country for mpox for the next six months, a statement from its customs administration said on Friday, after the WHO said the virus was again a global health emergency.

"Personnel from countries with monkeypox outbreaks who have been in contact with monkeypox cases or display symptoms ... should take the initiative to declare themselves to Customs," it said. The WHO changed the name of monkeypox to mpox.

Vehicles, containers and goods from areas with mpox cases should be sanitised, the statement added.