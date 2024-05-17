China unveils 'historic' steps to stabilise crisis-hit property sector

Large inventory

Separately, the central bank said it would set up a 300 billion yuan ($41.53 billion) re-lending facility for affordable housing and further lower mortgage interest rates and downpayment requirements.

China's CSI 300 Real Estate index jumped nearly 9 per cent on the announcements.

Friday's policies showed authorities realised the property market downfall needed to be "urgently" addressed, said Raymond Yeung, chief Greater China economist at ANZ.

"It's a bold step," he added. "But how all the local governments will have the financial capability to fulfil the central mandate is an open question."

Goldman Sachs estimates saleable housing inventory at 13.5 trillion yuan ($1.87 trillion) at the end of 2023 and because some of their construction had not been finished, it would require 5 trillion yuan of capital investment to complete them.

There were 395 million square metres (4.25 billion square feet) of new housing for sale in January-March, up 24 per cent year-on-year, the latest official data show.

Analysts at Tianfeng Securities estimate it will cost around $1 trillion to buy the entire stock.

"The policies on clearing inventory are considered quite powerful compared to all previous ones," said a senior executive at a defaulted Shanghai-based developer, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the topic.

"Psychologically, it'd let investors think the government is 'paying the bill', and it is shifting the risks from property to banks and local governments."

Since the property market soured in 2021, triggering a series of defaults among developers, China has lowered interest rates and down payments, while most cities have eased or removed prior purchase restrictions.

A whitelist developer funding programme for project completion is also struggling to get traction.

And a campaign flagged by Chinese authorities at a key political meeting last month to encourage people to replace their old apartments with new ones is off to a poor start as buying interest in second-hand homes remains tepid.

Longer-term questions about housing demand persist in a country facing a severe demographic downturn and where 96 per cent of households own at least one home.