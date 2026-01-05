<p>China's foreign ministry on Monday reiterated Beijing's stance on the situation after the US attack on Venezuela and called for the immediate release of President Nicolas Maduro.</p><p>China is gravely concerned over the US capture of Maduro and his wife and is closely following the security situation, ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a regular press briefing.</p>.China says it cannot accept countries acting as 'world judge' after US captures Nicolas Maduro.<p>China has maintained positive communication and cooperation with the Venezuelan government, Lin said. </p>