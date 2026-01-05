Menu
China urges immediate release of Maduro after US attack on Venezuela

China is ‌gravely ‌concerned over the US ⁠capture of Maduro and his wife and ⁠is ⁠closely following the ‌security ‌situation, ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a ‍regular press briefing.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 08:42 IST
Published 05 January 2026, 08:42 IST
