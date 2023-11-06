China urges Myanmar to cooperate on maintaining stability on border

Thailand is trying to bring home 162 of its nationals trapped by the fighting in Myanmar.

Myanmar has been in chaos since a military coup in February 2021 unseated a democratically elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

Pro-democracy insurgent groups have in some areas teamed up with ethnic minority guerrillas who have been campaigning for decades for greater autonomy to battle junta forces.

While Western governments have condemned the Myanmar military and imposed sanctions on it, China, along with Russia, have been supportive of the generals. China says it supports Myanmar in finding its own path and has urged the international community to respect its sovereignty.

China's foreign ministry said last week it was closely following the conflict in Myanmar.

"We urge parties to immediately stop the fighting, settle differences peacefully through dialogue and consultation, and avoid escalation," spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular press briefing.

Nong, during his visit, urged Myanmar to strengthen the security of Chinese institutions and projects there.

He also visited a 793-km natural gas pipeline, part of China's Belt and Road infrastructure and energy network, linking Ramree Island on the Myanmar west coast with the Chinese border city Ruili in Yunnan Province.