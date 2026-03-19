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China, US reach 'new points of consensus' in trade talks amid West Asia conflict

We have agreed to continue making good use of economic and trade consultation mechanism to strengthen dialogue and communication, China's Commerce Ministry said.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 14:30 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 14:30 IST
World newsUSChinaTradeWorld

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