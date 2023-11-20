China wants more investment from French firms, Xi tells Macron

China wants more French companies to invest in the country and hopes France will provide a fair and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese firms, President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

Xi made the comments in a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Chinese state television reported, fortifying ties with its European trading partner after Macron visited China in April.

China faces an electric vehicle subsidy investigation by the European Union and a looming probe into its steelmakers. Meanwhile, several European countries have complained about China's opaque laws and rules regarding foreign companies in the country.

"China is willing to maintain high-level exchanges with the French side," Xi said, adding that he welcomed more French products entering the Chinese market.