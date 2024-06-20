China will struggle to undo US dominance

The term de-dollarization has been fashionable in recent years. It's a pithy way of describing disillusionment with the greenback, in part because of sanctions against Washington's antagonists. Viewed cynically, this is a successor to dollar debasement, a conservative rally cry in the years immediately after the collapse of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc., when the Federal Reserve embarked on massive easing. The dollar collapse didn't happen then and isn't occurring now, according to figures from International Monetary Fund sent to Bloomberg News.

The US attracted almost one-third of investment that flowed across borders since the pandemic erupted, a marked increase from the pre-Covid average of 18 per cent, the IMF numbers showed. China's slice dipped to 3 per cent, a bit less than half what is was in the decade through 2019. That jives with data from Beijing: Foreign investment slowed for a fourth month in April and is down 36 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

The once-thriving industry that churned out timetables for when China would overtake the US has gone quiet. In a major global review, Capital Economics projects America will be dominant for some time. This judgement rests on the dollar’s premier role, the size and scope of US capital markets, an abundance of natural resources and, at a time of doomsaying about dwindling fertility, a sound expansion in the labor force. Could this conclusion have been reached at any time? Quite possibly, but vital ingredients are a lead in artificial intelligence and a re-affirmation of financial prowess. “If you just look at pure economic dominance, China hasn't come anywhere close to the US and we don't think it ever will,” Jennifer McKeown, the firm’s chief global economist, told me. “There has been a major shift in thinking around this. Economists have been coming around to the view that China’s model just isn’t sustainable.”