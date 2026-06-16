1 dead as magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Qinghai, northwest China

<p>Beijing - A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit the prefecture of Haixi in Qinghai, a province in northwest China, with a depth of 10 km, the China Earthquake Networks Center reported on Tuesday.</p><p>News agency <em>Xinhua</em> reported that one person had died while four others were injured. Local authorities were assessing the situation, state broadcaster <em>CCTV</em> reported.</p>.China, Nepal FMs hold 'comprehensive' talks, discuss bilateral ties.<p>The quake struck the high-altitude area at 5:06 p.m. Beijing time (0906 GMT) on Tuesday, according to CENC. Several aftershocks were detected, including one measured at a magnitude of around 5.</p>