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1 dead as magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Qinghai, northwest China

Local authorities were assessing the ‌situation, state broadcaster ‌CCTV reported.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 11:44 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 11:44 IST
World newsChinaEarthquake

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