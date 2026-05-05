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21 dead, 61 injured in China fireworks factory explosion

Emergency and fire services were deployed at the site shortly after the explosion.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 02:37 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 02:37 IST
World newsChinaExplosion

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