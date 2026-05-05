<p>As many as 26 people were killed and 61 others were injured in an explosion at a firework manufacturing plant in China's Liuyang city, Hunan province, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">Chinese</a> media reported on Tuesday.</p><p>The blast occurred at around 5 pm on Monday at Liuyang Huasheng Fireworks Manufacturing and Display Co, a fireworks plant in the Guandu township, state media reported.</p>.At least 23 dead in blast at firecrackers manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu.<p>Emergency and fire services were deployed at the site shortly after the explosion. The 61 injured are being treated in a hospital. </p><p>More than 480 rescuers, organised into five teams, have been deployed for relief operations, with three rescue robots pressed into service, agencies reported. </p>