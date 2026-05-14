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Beijing state banquet sets the table for Trump-Xi reset

Chinese state dinners traditionally draw on Huaiyang cuisine, from the region ⁠surrounding Shanghai, known for its mild, subtle flavours, refined knife-work and emphasis on seasonal ‌dishes.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 13:04 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 13:04 IST
World newsUnited StatesChinaBeijingXi JinpingDonald TrumpTrending

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