<p>China has announced that US President Donald Trump will make a state visit from May 13 to 15, the Xinhua official news agency said.</p><p>US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to discuss Iran, Taiwan, artificial intelligence and nuclear weapons as they weigh extending a critical minerals deal, according to U.S. officials previewing Trump's two-day visit to China this week.</p> .<p>The leaders of the world's two largest economies will hold their first face-to-face talks in more than six months as they try to stabilize ties strained by trade, the US and Israeli war with Iran and other areas of disagreement.<br><br></p>