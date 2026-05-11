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China announces Trump's visit from May 13 to 15

China ⁠has ⁠announced ‌that US ​President Donald ​Trump ⁠will make a ⁠state ‌visit from ‌May ⁠13 to 15, the ‌Xinhua ‌official ‌news ‌agency said.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 01:40 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 01:40 IST
World newsUnited StatesChinaDonald Trump

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