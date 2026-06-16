China appreciates Pakistan's role in US-Iran deal mediation

<p>Islamabad: China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday appreciated Pakistan’s role in mediation between the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US </a>and Iran.</p>.<p>He held a telephonic conversation with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, according to a statement by the Foreign Office.</p>.<p>The two leaders welcomed the understandings reached in the Iran-US Memorandum of Understandin, describing the consensus as an important step towards promoting sustainable peace and stability in the region.</p>.Trump says MOU states clearly Iran will not have a nuclear weapon.<p>Wang “commended Pakistan’s proactive diplomatic outreach and robust mediation efforts, which helped create conducive conditions for sustained engagement between Iran and the United States”.</p>.<p>The statement added that the Chinese foreign minister “appreciated Pakistan for making a vital contribution to advancing international peace and stability”.</p>.<p>Dar, who is also the foreign minister, lauded China’s consistent support for Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate dialogue and diplomacy between Iran and the US.</p>.<p>He also acknowledged China’s important contributions in the restoration of regional peace and stability, especially President Xi Jinping’s Four-Point Proposal and the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan"> Pakistan</a>-China Five-Point Initiative.</p>.<p>Both leaders underscored the importance of implementing the understandings reached between the parties and maintaining continued engagement for the peaceful settlement of all outstanding issues.</p>.<p>They noted the importance of opening the Strait of Hormuz for the global economy, energy security, and international trade.</p>.<p>The two sides also discussed the recent successful visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China and agreed to continue with robust follow-up and implementation of its outcomes.</p>.<p>Dar emphasised the importance of working together for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor 2.0 and further strengthening bilateral economic and investment cooperation.</p>.<p>Both sides agreed to remain in close contact and continue consultations on key bilateral and regional matters of common interest, according to the statement.</p>