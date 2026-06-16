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China appreciates Pakistan's role in US-Iran deal mediation

The statement added that the Chinese foreign minister 'appreciated Pakistan for making a vital contribution to advancing international peace and stability'.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 17:59 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 17:59 IST
World newsUnited StatesChinaIranWest Asia

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