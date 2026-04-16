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China asks Iran to ensure freedom of navigation through Strait of Hormuz

China was also concerned over the energy crisis accentuated by the US blockade of the Strait, preventing ships from carrying oil and gas from Iran's ports.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 08:36 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 08:36 IST
World newsChinaIranStrait of Hormuz

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