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China denounces Taiwan foreign minister's Geneva visit amid WHO assembly

China said ⁠last week it would once again not ‌allow Taiwan, which Beijing views ​as its own territory, to take part in the WHO's annual World Health Assembly (WHA), which takes place this week.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 11:36 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 11:36 IST
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