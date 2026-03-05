Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldchina

China hikes defence budget to $275 billion

Roughly 1.9 trillion yuan (about $275 billion) will be allocated to national defence, Chinese Premier Li Qiang announced in his work report presented to the National People’s Congress (NPC) on Thursday.
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 03:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 March 2026, 03:43 IST
World newsChina

Follow us on :

Follow Us