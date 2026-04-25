China hints its fourth aircraft carrier will be nuclear-powered
China has not officially confirmed or denied that a new carrier is being built, but satellite images taken over the past couple of years indicate that a large vessel is under construction at a shipyard in Dalian.
【Into the Deep】From single boats powered by wooden oars to formidable fleets sailing in formation; from near-seas defense to far-seas protection—over 77 years of trials and triumphs, generation after generation of naval officers and sailors have carried forward the torch of… pic.twitter.com/x6YzZb1wih