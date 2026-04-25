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China hints its fourth aircraft carrier will be nuclear-powered

China has not officially confirmed or denied that a new carrier is being built, but satellite images taken over the past couple of years indicate that a large vessel is under construction at a shipyard in Dalian.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 14:16 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 14:16 IST
World newsChinaNuclearAircraft

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