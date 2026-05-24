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China-Nepal team extracts first full-depth ice core from Mount Everest summit

The team collected ice core and snow core samples across multiple altitude gradients on the way down.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 13:10 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 13:10 IST
World newsChinaNepalEverestSummit

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