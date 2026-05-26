China, Pakistan reach 'new broad consensus' on boosting ties

<p>Karachi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/making-china-great-again-why-g2-resets-india-s-calculus-4014077">China </a>and Pakistan have reached a "new broad consensus" on deepening strategic ties to beef up development of a joint economic corridor and establish the port of Gwadar as a regional connectivity hub, the neighbours said on Tuesday.</p><p>The remarks came in a joint statement as Pakistan's Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/pakistan/not-pakistan-pm-shehbaz-sharif-but-army-chief-donald-trumps-abraham-accords-invite-mentions-asim-munir-4016287">Shehbaz Sharif</a> wrapped up a visit to Beijing at a time when Islamabad is seeking investment while navigating tension with Afghanistan and mediating in the Iran war.</p>.<p>"Both sides welcomed third parties to participate in the development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor under the model agreed," they said in the statement, issued after Sharif met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.</p><p>They agreed to promote "high-quality" development of CPEC, a flagship project of China's Belt and Road initiative, develop Pakistan's port of Gwadar, and strengthen road and port links.</p>.China's Xi Jinping hails 'unbreakable' ties with Pakistan, praises role in Iran peace efforts.<p>These plans encompass the Khunjerab Pass and an upgrade of the Karakoram Highway, the main overland link between China and Pakistan.</p><p>Pakistan also promised targeted steps to boost security and cooperation to ensure the safety of Chinese workers and investments in Pakistan, a key concern for Beijing after repeated militant attacks on its nationals and projects.</p>.<p>REGIONAL DIPLOMACY</p><p>China said it appreciated Pakistan's efforts in easing the temporary U.S.-Iran ceasefire and hold talks in Islamabad. Both reiterated support for early adoption of a five-point initiative to restore Middle East peace, offering to make positive contributions towards it.</p><p>Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to the one-China principle, calling the democratically-governed island of Taiwan, claimed by China, an "inalienable" part of China and saying it opposed any form of Taiwan independence.</p><p>Taiwan rejects China's claims, saying only the island's people can decide its future.</p><p>Pakistan welcomed China's efforts to boost its dialogue with Afghanistan. Both opposed the use of territory by groups, such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement, to imperil regional security or launch attacks.</p>