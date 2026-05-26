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China, Pakistan reach 'new broad consensus' on boosting ties

The ⁠remarks came in a joint statement as ‌Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ​wrapped up a visit to Beijing
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 07:55 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 07:55 IST
World newsChinaBeijingPakistan

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