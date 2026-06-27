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China plane crash: Pilot dies, 13 injured as aircraft hits Beijing's tallest building

Damage to ⁠the facade of the skyscraper appeared to be limited to a hole caused by ‌the loss of two large glass panels. The ‌gap had been temporarily boarded up as ‌of Saturday.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 10:58 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 10:58 IST
ChinaBeijingPlane CrashAccident

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