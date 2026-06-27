China plane crash: Pilot dies, 13 injured as aircraft hits Beijing's tallest building

<p>Beijing: A light aircraft crash into <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/beijing">Beijing's </a>tallest building on Friday killed the pilot and injured 13 people who were not on board, the local government said following the unusual <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/plane-crash">accident </a>for the Chinese capital, where airspace is heavily restricted.</p><p>Those injured are receiving medical treatment and authorities are investigating the incident, Chaoyang district government said in a statement on Saturday. "A single-engine, two-seat light sport aircraft collided with a high-rise building while flying near the East third ring road in Chaoyang, at 5:55 p.m. (0955 GMT) on June 26," said the statement, which was posted on social media.</p><p>"There was only one person on board, the pilot, who died," the statement added, without giving any further details of the possible cause of the crash.</p>.Small aircraft crashes into Beijing's tallest building, eyewitnesses say.<p>Damage to the facade of the skyscraper appeared to be limited to a hole caused by the loss of two large glass panels. The gap had been temporarily boarded up as of Saturday. Reuters reported on Friday the crash into the 528-metre-high building, known as CITIC Tower or China Zun, in Beijing's Central Business District. It is about 6 km (3.7 miles) from the Forbidden City visited by thousands of tourists each day.</p><p>It is also near Zhongnanhai, a compound that houses the offices of China's top political leadership.</p><p>The incident follows Beijing's ban since May on buying, renting or flying drones without authorization, due to public security concerns.</p><p>The last aircraft crash in Beijing was in 2022, when a tourist helicopter crashed during a flight between the Changping and Fangshan districts, killing the two pilots on board. </p>