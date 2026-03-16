<p>Beijing: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China</a> is in communication "with all sides" about the situation in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a>, the foreign ministry said on Monday, reiterating the country's call for a de-escalation of the Middle East conflict.</p><p>At a regular press briefing, the ministry was asked if China had received any request from US President Donald Trump to assist in ensuring the security of the Strait, a vital artery for global energy shipments.</p>.Donald Trump asks seven nations to escort ships through Strait of Hormuz but allies reluctant to commit\n.<p>"We are in communication with all parties on the current situation and are committed to promoting the easing and cooling down of the situation," ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters.</p><p>Lin said China again urged all sides to cease fighting immediately to prevent escalation and broader economic fallout.</p>