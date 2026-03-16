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China says it is communicating with all sides about the Strait of Hormuz

The ministry was asked if China had received any ⁠request ‌from US President Donald Trump to assist in ‌ensuring the security of ⁠the Strait.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 10:00 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 10:00 IST
World newsChinaStrait of Hormuz

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