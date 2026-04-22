Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldchina

China selects two Pakistanis for astronaut training to take part in its space station

The first selection of foreign astronauts for China's manned space program was completed in early April, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 14:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 April 2026, 14:13 IST
World newsChinaPakistanastronaut

Follow us on :

Follow Us