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China sends astronaut on year-long space mission as it eyes 2030 moon landing

One of the three is to stay on the Tiangong space station for a year, one of the longest space missions ever but short of the 14-1/2-month record set by a Russian cosmonaut in 1995.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 16:31 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 16:31 IST
World newsChinaSpace

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