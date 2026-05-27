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China supports 'active mediation' by Pakistan between US, Iran: FM Wang Yi

'Regarding the current situation, the key is the negotiation between the United States and Iran because they are the major parties concerned,' Wang Yi told reporters.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 05:19 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 05:19 IST
World newsUSChinaIran

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