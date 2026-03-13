Menu
China to provide $2,00,000 for victims of bomb attack on Iranian school

Red Cross Society of China has decided to provide the Iranian Red Crescent Society with USD 200,000 in emergency humanitarian assistance.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 12:53 IST
Published 13 March 2026, 12:53 IST
