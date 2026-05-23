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China to send first astronaut from Hong Kong on space mission

The Shenzhou-23 crewed spaceship is scheduled to be launched at 11:08 pm on Sunday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China, said Zhang Jingbo, CMSA.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 17:16 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 17:16 IST
World newsChinaastronautHong KongSpace mission

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