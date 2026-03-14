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China urges Afghanistan, Pakistan to resolve tensions via talks, not force

Wang and Muttaqi also exchanged views on the situation in Iran, the statement said.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 02:45 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 02:45 IST
World newsChinaPakistanAfghanistanTalibanChinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

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