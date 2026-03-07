Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldchina

China's Xi says the military must be politically loyal, root out corruption

The remarks ‌come amid the ⁠annual meetings of the nation's top political ‌bodies, where ‌officials unveiled this year's economic ‌targets.
Last Updated : 07 March 2026, 12:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 March 2026, 12:32 IST
World newsChinaXi Jinping

Follow us on :

Follow Us