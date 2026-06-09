Chinese man buys flat on 34th floor in a 32-strorey building, gets nothing

<p>A man in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China </a>fell pray to a real estate scam as he bought a flat on the 34th floor in a 32-storey building, as per a report in <em>South China Morning Post.</em> </p><p>Shen purchased the flat in 2013 in a village near Xi'an in China's Shaanxi province. However, it was only after years that he learnt that he had fallen prey to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/scam">scam</a>. </p><p>The man purchased a 90-square-metre apartment on the supposed 34th floor for 2,646 yuan (about Rs 37,431) per square metre, which is about one-third of the region's average market value. </p><p>The lower price (Rs 33.69 lakh) was claimed to be because of the project's "limited property rights" status which is an unofficial term for houses built illegally on collectively owned rural land instead of state-owned urban land. These buildings are built without approvals and don not have legal protections enjoyed by regular residential projects. They cannot be legally resold and are not recognised under China's property laws. However, people buy these because of affordability. </p>.Nepal opposes India-China arrangement for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Lipulekh; prefers dialogue to settle row.<p>Shen in 2013 paid a down payment of 117,700 yuan (around Rs 16 lakh). According to him, the developer promised buyers that necessary approvals and certificates would be secured later. Such projects are usually unable to acquire the required legal documentation.</p><p>Shen bought a 90-square-metre apartment on the supposed 34th floor for 2,646 yuan (about Rs 37,431) per square metre paying roughly one-third of the area's average market rate. The lower price (Rs 33.69 lakh) was due to the project's "limited property rights" status - an unofficial term for housing illegally built on collectively owned rural land instead of state-owned urban land. </p><p>These properties are often built without official approvals and lack the legal protections enjoyed by regular residential projects. They cannot be legally resold and are not recognised under China's property laws, but their affordability continues to attract buyers.</p><p>In 2013, Shen paid a down payment of 117,700 yuan (around Rs 16 lakh). According to him, the developer assured buyers that the necessary approvals and certificates would be secured later. However, such projects are typically unable to obtain the required legal documentation.</p><p>According to the report, the apartment was supposed to be handed over in 2015 but construction delays pushed the timeline. However, in 2017, the developer told Shen that the construction would stop at 32 floors. </p><p>The company initially offered him a replacement apartment on the 32nd floor, but Shen could not pay the remaining balance and the unit was sold to another person two months later. </p><p>Shen then sought refund but the developer claimed it was facing financial difficulties and could not return the money in full. </p><p>Shen received partial refund of 20,000 yuan in 2020 and 50,000 yuan in 2022 before all communication from the developer stopped. </p><p>The buyer then took the matter to arbitration, where the developer was ordered to repay the remaining 47,700 yuan of his down payment, along with 27,000 yuan in interest. The ruling also stipulated additional compensation of 47,000 yuan if the payment was not made.</p><p>Despite the order, Shen did not receive the remaining amount as of May this year. A local court imposed a consumption restriction order on the debtor, but implementation proved difficult as the developer reportedly had no registered assets or savings under its name.</p>