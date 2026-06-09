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Chinese man buys flat on 34th floor in a 32-strorey building, gets nothing

The man purchased a 90-square-metre apartment on the supposed 34th floor for 2,646 yuan (about Rs 37,431) per square metre, which is about one-third of the region's average market value.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 05:20 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 05:20 IST
World newsChinascamReal EstateTrending

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