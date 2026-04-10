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Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Taiwan's opposition leader Cheng Li-wun in Beijing

Cheng is the first Kuomintang (KMT) chairperson to visit China in a decade amid Beijing’s efforts to ramp up military and diplomatic pressure on Taiwan to reintegrate with the mainland.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 07:18 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 07:18 IST
World newsTaiwanXi Jinpingpeacetalks

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