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Coal mine gas explosion in China kills 90; more than 200 rescued

Chinese President Xi Jinping has issued instructions for a comprehensive rescue operation and treatment of the injured.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 10:31 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 10:31 IST
World newsChinaCoal mineExplosion

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