<p>Beijing: Ninety miners were killed in a gas explosion in a coal mine in north <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China</a>, official media in Beijing reported on Saturday, adding that 201 miners have so far been rescued.</p>.<p>The gas explosion occurred at the Liushenyu<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/coal%20mine"> coal mine</a> on Friday evening. Rescue efforts are ongoing.</p>.<p>The death toll rose to 90 following a coal mine accident in Qinyuan County in north China's Shanxi Province, state-run China Daily reported.</p>.<p>Chinese President Xi Jinping has issued instructions for a comprehensive rescue operation and treatment of the injured.</p>.Eight dead, 38 trapped in China coal mine accident: Report.<p>He has called for proper handling of the aftermath of the accident and sought a thorough investigation into its cause, with accountability pursued in accordance with the law.</p>.<p>Xi has stressed that authorities across the country must learn from the accident, remain vigilant on workplace safety, and intensify efforts to identify and eliminate potential risks to prevent major accidents.</p>.<p>As China enters its flood season, Xi also called for strengthened emergency preparedness and solid flood control and disaster relief measures to safeguard people's lives and property.</p>.<p>Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing has led a team to the site to oversee the rescue efforts. </p>