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Death toll in China’s fireworks factory explosion rises to 37

Five of the injured are in critical condition but have stable vital signs.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 06:49 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 06:49 IST
World newsChinafactorydeath toll

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