Death toll in China’s fireworks factory explosion rises to 37

<p>Beijing: The death toll due to an explosion at a fireworks factory in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China’s Hunan province </a>has risen to 37 on Friday with one person still missing.</p>.<p>The explosion occurred on Monday afternoon at the plant operated by the Huasheng fireworks manufacturing and display company in Liuyang, a county-level city under Changsha, the provincial capital.</p>.<p>So far, the accident has claimed 37 lives, left one person missing, and injured 51 others who are receiving medical treatment in hospitals, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.</p>.<p>Five of the injured are in critical condition but have stable vital signs. Search and rescue operations at the scene have been largely completed, the report said.</p>.<p>After the accident, Changsha authorities activated an emergency response, set up a task force, and dispatched over 1,500 personnel to carry out rescue and medical treatment operations.</p>.26 dead, 61 injured in China fireworks factory explosion.<p>Subsequent rounds of thorough on-site searches and comprehensive checks confirmed that the accident resulted in 37 deaths and one missing person.</p>.<p>Police have summoned eight people on suspicion of negligence <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/accident">leading to the accident</a>.</p>.<p>As the explosion site is located near two black powder warehouses, the rescuers have evacuated nearby residents and set up a buffer zone to prevent a secondary accident. China is a leading manufacturer and exporter of fireworks. </p>