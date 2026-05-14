Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldchina
LIVE

Donald Trump China Meet LIVE Updates | 'Going to have a fantastic future together', Trump tells Xi

Hello readers. US President Donald Trump is in China for a high-stakes meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, with trade and the West Asia conflict being major topics up for discussion. Trump on Wednesday said he does not believe Washington requires Beijing's assistance to end the conflict with Iran. He also said 'A lot of good things are going to happen' through his meeting with Xi. Stay tuned with DH for more updates!
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 02:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

08:1814 May 2026

Donald Trump China Meet LIVE Updates | 'Going to have a fantastic future together', Trump tells Xi

08:0914 May 2026

Donald Trump China Meet LIVE Updates | Xi tells Trump US, China should be 'partners not rivals'

08:0414 May 2026

Donald Trump China Meet LIVE Updates | 'Success of China, US is an opportunity for each other': Xi to Trump

08:0414 May 2026

Donald Trump China Meet LIVE Updates | 'Have always believed that common interests between China, US outweigh differences': Xi Jinping

08:0214 May 2026

Donald Trump China Meet LIVE Updates | Xi-Trump meeting begins

Published 14 May 2026, 02:30 IST
World newsUnited StatesUSChinaXi JinpingDonald TrumpTradeWest Asia

Follow us on :

Follow Us