LIVE Donald Trump China Meet LIVE Updates | 'Going to have a fantastic future together', Trump tells Xi

Hello readers. US President Donald Trump is in China for a high-stakes meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, with trade and the West Asia conflict being major topics up for discussion. Trump on Wednesday said he does not believe Washington requires Beijing's assistance to end the conflict with Iran. He also said 'A lot of good things are going to happen' through his meeting with Xi. Stay tuned with DH for more updates!