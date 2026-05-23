Eight dead, 38 trapped in China coal mine accident: Report

<p>Eight people were confirmed dead and 38 remain trapped underground after a coal mine accident in northern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China</a>'s Shanxi province, state news agency <em>Xinhua</em> reported on Saturday, citing local emergency management authority.</p><p>A gas explosion occurred late Friday at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county, with 247 workers on duty underground, <em>Xinhua</em> reported.</p><p>By early Saturday, 201 people had been brought to the surface, including the eight dead, the report said.</p>