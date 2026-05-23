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Eight dead, 38 trapped in China coal mine accident: Report

A gas ‌explosion occurred late ⁠Friday at the Liushenyu ‌coal mine in ‌Qinyuan county, with ‌247 ‌workers on duty underground.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 01:58 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 01:58 IST
World newsChinaCoal mineExplosion

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