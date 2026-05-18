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Explained | What do China's new US farm purchases mean for global trade?

Here are details of their agricultural trade and how purchases could unfold.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 10:09 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 10:09 IST
World newsUnited StatesBusiness NewsChinaAgriculture

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