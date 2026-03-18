Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldchina

Gabbard cites reports that China, India have moved tankers through Strait of Hormuz

There has ⁠been some reporting of China, ‌India and ‌other countries being able ‌to move ‌their tankers through the Strait.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 16:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 March 2026, 16:50 IST
India NewsWorld newsChinaStrait of Hormuz

Follow us on :

Follow Us