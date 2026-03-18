<p>Top US spy Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday cited unspecified reports that China, India and other countries have been able to move tankers through the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a> but it was not clear how much has been crossed through the channel controlled by Iran.</p>.PM Modi speaks to UAE President, agree on keeping Strait of Hormuz safe.<p>"There has been some reporting of China, India and other countries being able to move their tankers through the Strait. However, it is unclear the volume or the measure of that," Gabbard said at a Senate hearing on worldwide threats. </p>