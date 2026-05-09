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How China’s leader lost faith in his generals

The crisis threatens one of Xi’s great feats: the transformation of the Chinese military into a formidable force with new aircraft carriers, hypersonic missiles and an expanding nuclear arsenal.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 08:50 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 08:50 IST
ChinaXi Jingping

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