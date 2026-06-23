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'Imperative' for India and China to respect each other's core interests: Wang Yi

During their meeting, Wang and Doval discussed the bilateral relations and progress of the normalisation process.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 09:47 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 09:47 IST
World newsChinaAjit DovalWang Yi

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