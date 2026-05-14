Mishandling of Taiwan issue will push US-China ties to 'dangerous place': Xi Jinping warns Trump

<p>China's President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/xi-jinping">Xi Jinping</a> on Thursday told US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> that if the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/taiwan">Taiwan</a> question is not handled well, the two countries will clash, or it may even lead conflict. </p><p>He further said the stance may push China-US relations into "a very dangerous place", Chinese state media <em>Xinhua</em> reported.</p>.Xi tells Trump he is willing to do 'big, good' things together, warns about Taiwan.<p>Xi called Taiwan the most important issue in China-US relations in the bilateral meeting that took place in Beijing for a summit with the Chinese leader, according to <em>Xinhua</em>.</p><p>China views democratically governed Taiwan as its territory - a claim that Taipei rejects - and opposes US arms sales to the island.</p><p>The US-China high-stakes meeting took place on Thursday, as the leaders wrapped it up after two hours of talks covering Taiwan, trade and conflicts. </p>