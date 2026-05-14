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Mishandling of Taiwan issue will push US-China ties to 'dangerous place': Xi Jinping warns Trump

He further said the stance may push China-US relations into 'a very dangerous place'.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 06:15 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 06:15 IST
World newsUnited StatesChinaTaiwanXi JinpingDonald Trump

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