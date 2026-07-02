Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldchina

Pilot behind Beijing’s small plane crash into skyscraper suffered from anxiety, say investigators

The pilot was a divorcee and a freelance worker who lived alone.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 10:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 July 2026, 10:32 IST
World newsChinaBeijingPlane CrashSkyscraperpilot

Follow us on :

Follow Us