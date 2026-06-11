Seven killed, 17 injured in explosion in China; investigation underway

<p>Beijing: Seven people were killed and 17 others injured on Thursday in an explosion in Xing'an County in southern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=china">China</a>'s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, official media reported.</p><p>Following the incident, senior officials of the ruling Communist Party local committees and governments of both Guilin City and Xing'an County, located in the mountainous area, rushed to the scene and organised rescue and emergency response efforts.</p><p>Seven people died and 17 others were injured in the blast that took place in the early hours of Thursday, state-run Global Times reported, quoting a local police notice.</p>.Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan kill at least 13, including 11 children: Taliban.<p>The injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment, and none are in a life-threatening condition. Others who sustained minor injuries have received medical treatment and have been properly accommodated.</p><p>Rescue operations at the scene are still ongoing.</p><p>A preliminary investigation has ruled out pipeline gas and other similar factors as the cause of the explosion.</p><p>Public security authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the incident, the daily said, quoting Xing'an police.</p>