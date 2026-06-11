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Seven killed, 17 injured in explosion in China; investigation underway

A preliminary investigation has ruled out pipeline gas and other similar factors as the cause of the explosion.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 13:50 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 13:50 IST
World newsChina

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