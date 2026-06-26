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Small aircraft crashes into Beijing's tallest building, eyewitnesses say

The building, known as ⁠CITIC Tower or China Zun, is a 108-storey skyscraper ‌in Beijing's central business ​district. It is the headquarters of the state-owned conglomerate CITIC Group.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 14:12 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 14:12 IST
World newsChinaBeijing

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