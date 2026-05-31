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Taiwan condemns China after New York Times reporter expelled after presidential interview

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and Lai ⁠as a "separatist." He rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims and says ‌only the island's people ​can decide their future.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 13:52 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 13:52 IST
World newsChinaTaiwan

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