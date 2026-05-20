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Taiwan, nuclear energy, gas pipeline: What Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping discussed during talks in China

Jinping and ​Putin hailed progress in their 'comprehensive partnership' and criticised Trump's Golden Dome project.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 11:28 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 11:28 IST
World newsChinaVladimir PutinXi JinpingDonald Trump

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