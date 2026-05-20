Taiwan, nuclear energy, gas pipeline: What Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping discussed during talks in China

<p>Just days after US President Donald Trump's visit, China's Xi Jinping welcomed his Russian counterpart <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/china/xi-jinping-vladimir-putin-hold-talks-in-beijing-days-after-trumps-visit-4009534">Vladimir Putin</a> to Beijing on Tuesday in an attempt to strengthen their bilateral relations. </p><p>As the talks continued on Wednesday, Jinping and Putin hailed progress in their 'comprehensive partnership' and criticised Trump's Golden Dome project while discussing several key areas including a gas pipeline to China.</p>.<p>Russia and China have been rekindling their relationship after the collapse of Soviet Union in 1991. Fast forward to 2026, Beijing is the former's biggest trading partner (around $240 billion) and China is the biggest purchaser of Russian crude oil.</p><p>With the rise of modern day Russia in the 1990s, China has emerged as a key partner as it challenges the American hegemony. Since 2022, when Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, its economic dependence has largely been on China. </p>.Vladimir Putin arrives in China for talks with Xi Jinping after Trump's visit.<p><strong>Outcome of Putin's visit to China</strong></p><p>Russia and China have reportedly released a 9,935-word joint statement, which touched on nuclear security, Taiwan, and even Amur tigers, giant pandas and golden snub-nosed monkeys, that was signed alongside a shorter joint declaration.</p><p>Another 20 documents ranging from sanitary norms and state news to nuclear energy were inked although no major deals between Russia and China had been confirmed yet. According to Sberbank CEO German Gref, Russia also hopes to power its flagship GigaChat AI model with Chinese-made chips.</p><p>As for the Power of Siberia 2 natural gas pipeline that will bring gas to China via Mongolia, the Kremlin said that a general understanding with the Chinese administration had been reached but key details and a timetable for the project still needed to be agreed.</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>