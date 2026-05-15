Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldchina

Trump and Xi Jinping set for second day of talks after China's Taiwan warning

Trump is on the first visit ⁠by a US president to China, America's main strategic and economic rival, since a 2017 visit during his ‌first term.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 23:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 May 2026, 23:19 IST
ChinaTaiwanXi JinpingDonald TrumpWorld

Follow us on :

Follow Us