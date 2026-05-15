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Trump, Xi conclude 'very successful' talks but no deals announced

Noting that Trump's visit was a "historic" and "landmark" one, Xi said the two sides had set a "new vision" of building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 09:54 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 09:54 IST
World newsUSChinaXi JinpingDonald Trump

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