<p>Two <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chinese">Chinese</a> container ships successfully sailed through the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a> on Monday after a failed attempt days earlier, according to ship-tracking data. Their transit comes amid the heightened tensions and disruptions in one of the world's most vital shipping routes due to the ongoing conflict between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a>-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israel</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a>, which led to the restrictions on commercial movements in the critical waterway.</p>.<p>The vessels were seen moving in close formation as they exited the strait into open waters, the MarineTraffic patform data showed. However, there have been no official comments from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cosco">COSCO</a> officials at present.</p>.<p>According to a Reuters reports, COSCO had indicated a gradual resumption of operations, stating in a March 25 client advisory that it had reopened bookings for general cargo shipments from Asia to destinations including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Iraq.</p>.<p>The two <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hong-kong">Hong Kong</a>-flagged vessels, CSCL Indian Ocean and CSCL Artic Ocean had been stranded in the Gulf since the conflict began on February 28, 2026. As per the Kpler data, the vessels attempted to cross the Strait of Hormuz on Friday around 0350 GMT but were forced to turn back.</p>.Trump threatens to obliterate Iran's oil wells, Kharg island if Strait of Hormuz remains shut.<p>That attempt marked the first by a major global shipping operator since the start of the war. "Safe passage could not be guaranteed," Kpler analyst Rebecca Gerdes said.</p>.<p>However, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday in a post on X that Tehran had permitted passage through the strait for “friendly nations including China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan”.</p>.<p>Ahead of their renewed attempt, both vessels broadcast messages on their AIS tracking systems identifying themselves as Chinese-owned and crewed, according to LSEG data.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Iranian state media reported that three container ships of different nationalities were turned back from the strait on Friday following warnings issued by the Revolutionary Guards’ naval forces.</p>.<p>The conflict has severely disrupted maritime activity in the Gulf, with Iran launching attacks on shipping and threatening further action. Hundreds of vessels and an estimated 20,000 seafarers remain stranded, while key energy exports, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crude-oil">crude oil</a> from Saudi Arabia and liquefied natural gas from Qatar, have been effectively halted.</p>