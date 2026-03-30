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Two Chinese ships cross Strait of Hormuz after failed attempt days earlier

As per the Kpler data, the vessels attempted to cross the Strait of Hormuz on Friday around 0350 GMT but were forced to turn back.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 14:16 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 14:16 IST
United StatesChinaIranIsraelWest AsiaStrait of HormuzChinese

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