<p>Beijing: US President<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump"> Donald Trump</a> was accorded a ceremonial welcome on Thursday at the Great Hall of People here when he arrived for talks with his Chinese counterpart.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/xi-jinping">Xi Jinping</a> received Trump who arrived here on Wednesday night for a three-day visit to Beijing to hold talks with Xi on a host of issues, including Iran war trade fictions.</p>.<p>The leaders are scheduled to have few rounds of talks on Thursday and Friday.</p>.Donald Trump China Meet LIVE Updates | US, China could 'come into conflict' if Taiwan issue mishandled: Xi tells Trump.<p>Xi received Trump as he arrived at the Great Hall and introduced him to the Chinese officials followed by Xi shaking hands with the US officials accompanying the president.</p>.<p>Later together, they inspected the guard honour before going for talks.</p>.<p>Trump arrived in Beijing last night to a rousing welcome.</p>.<p>Trump’s visit comes amid growing economic and geopolitical uncertainties arising from conflicts in West Asia and the subsequent global energy shock that has taken a toll, particularly in Asia.</p>.<p>Xi and Trump are expected to discuss the war on Iran, trade, technology and Taiwan, among other points of contention during the visit. </p>