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US President Trump accorded ceremonial welcome as he arrives in China for talks with Xi Jinping

The leaders are scheduled to have few rounds of talks on Thursday and Friday.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 04:31 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 04:31 IST
World newsUnited StatesChinaXi JinpingDonald Trump

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