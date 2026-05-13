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US President Trump arrives in China for bilateral talks with Xi Jinping

The two presidents, who last met in October 2025 in South Korea's Busan, will hold their seventh face-to-face talks.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 12:41 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 12:41 IST
World newsUSXi JinpingDonald TrumpBilateral talks

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