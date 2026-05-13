US President Trump arrives in China for bilateral talks with Xi Jinping

<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> arrived in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China</a> on Wednesday for a three-day visit during which he will be discussing global issues, including the Iran war, with Chinese President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/xi-jinping">Xi Jinping</a>.</p>.<p>Trump, who is visiting China at the invitation of Xi, was received at the airport by Chinese Vice President Han Zheng.</p>.<p>The two presidents, who last met in October 2025 in South Korea's Busan, will hold their seventh face-to-face talks.</p>.<p>Trump arrived in China on his second visit in nine years to clinch a trade deal, to end the frictions over tariffs that affected its over $525 billion exports to the US.</p>.Trump and China's Xi set for talks spanning Iran, nuclear, trade and AI.<p>US Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said that President Trump will be having a bilateral meeting with Xi on Thursday.</p>.<p>She said that the two leaders will meet again on Friday for a bilateral tea and working lunch, and also that the US plans to host the Chinese leader for a reciprocal visit later this year.</p>.<p>Ahead of his departure for Beijing, Trump said in Washington that he would be talking with Xi about trade more than anything else.</p>.<p>The US president plans to sign more deals with China to buy more American food and aircraft. The two countries also plan to set up a Board of Trade with China to address differences between the countries.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>