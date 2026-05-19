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Vladimir Putin arrives in China for talks with Xi Jinping after Trump's visit

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Xi and Putin will exchange views on bilateral ties, cooperation in various fields, as well as international and regional issues of mutual interest.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 16:48 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 16:48 IST
World newsChinaVladimir PutinXi JinpingDonald Trump

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